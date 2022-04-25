Bellet Construction Finishes FISP and Starts Amenities Project At New Franklin Center-Rehabilitation & Nursing Building
Roofing and restoration specialist completes Local Law 11 repairs, then embarks on beautification work, including ADA-compliant rooftop amenity spaceQUEENS, NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having completed the certified F.I.S.P./Local Law 11 repairs at 142-31 Franklin Avenue in Flushing, Queens, home to the New Franklin Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, Bellet Construction is beginning an amenities project on the building’s setback roof, which will include an ADA-compliant outdoor deck for the residents’ enjoyment.
“This has been an inspiring group to work with because they are clearly committed to providing the best and safest environments for the nursing care operators and their residents,” points out Wayne Bellet, president of Bellet Construction. “The local law repairs began as an essential project in the early months of the pandemic, when everyone was anxious about working closely together, even with masks. But the staff at New Franklin extended welcome consideration to our team, administering hard-to-find Covid tests to us daily to make sure we were alright, just as they did with the residents inside. Although our work was strictly outside the building, their compassion and professionalism were greatly appreciated.”
In addition to the F.I.S.P. repairs, Bellet Construction removed corrugated metal surrounding the 121,785-square-foot, nine-story building, replacing it with masonry that matched the original 1970s style. The New Franklin Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing has been the tenant at 142-31 Franklin Avenue for several years.
# # #
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
Media Contact:
Alexander Marketing
Linda Alexander, 917/881-5360
Julia Levin
Alexander Marketing Corp
+1 716-289-6424
email us here