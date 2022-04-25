Poultry Vaccines Market Size Worth $2.84Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The poultry vaccines market size is expected to grow from $1.84 Billion in 2021 to $2.84 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Poultry Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Broiler, Layer, and Breeder), Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and Others), Dosage Form (Liquid Vaccines, Freeze-Dried Vaccines, and Dust/Powdered Vaccines), Disease [Newcastle Disease, Avian Influenza, Marek's Disease, Infectious Bronchitis (IB), Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD), Salmonellosis, and Others], Route of Administration [Drinking water (D/W) and Spray, Intramuscular (I/M), Subcutaneous (S/C), and Others], End User (Poultry Farms & Hatchery, Veterinary Hospitals, and Poultry Vaccination Centers & Clinics)”, the global poultry vaccines market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases in poultry and increasing demand for healthy poultry food. However, the failure of the poultry vaccines immunization hampers the market growth.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.84 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.84 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 241 No. Tables 165 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Technology, Dosage Form, Disease, Route of Administration, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Poultry Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Zoetis Inc.; Ceva Santé Animale; BIOVAC; Phibro Animal Health Corporation; Hester Biosciences Limited; Venky's India; Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; Elanco; and Merck Animal Health are among the leading companies in the poultry vaccines market.

In January 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim launched VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND. The vaccine provides a strong immune foundation and optimized protection against Marek's disease, infectious bursal disease (classic and variant types), and Newcastle disease.

In October 2020, ProBioGen AG and Ceva Santé Animale announced an exclusive license agreement between them for the manufacturing of vectorized poultry vaccines using ProBioGen’s proprietary AGE1.CR technology. The technology has proved its versatility and value in the animal health sector.

In February 2021, Merck Animal Health Intelligence formed specialized operating unit that will take its name. Based on from the company’s strategic vision for animal health intelligence and data expertise, Merck Animal Health Intelligence is a complementary business that specializes in identification, traceability, monitoring solutions, and services to help improve animal management and health outcomes.





North America is the largest market for poultry vaccines, and the US holds the largest share of the regional market, followed by Canada. The market growth in the US is attributed to the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases in poultry, such as Newcastle disease, avian influenza, and bird flu; a rise in consumption of poultry products and meat; a surge in government support for the research and development activities for veterinary products; growing technological advancements for manufacturing new vaccines across the country. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global poultry vaccines market during 2021–2028.

In the year 2020, the French Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the infection of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza on 6,000 ducks from a duck farm in Benesse-Mariamne in Landes. The country already detected the H5N8 virus infection among birds sold in three pet stores in mid-November, 2020. Moreover, Saudi Arabia reported a highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus outbreak on a poultry farm. The emergence occurred in the Central Sudair region killed 22,700 birds. The other 385,300 birds in the flock were slaughtered. The case was the first outbreak of the H5N8 virus in Saudi Arabia since July 2018. Thus, the rising number of various poultry diseases is maximizing the demand for vaccines for chickens, thereby boosting the global poultry vaccines market growth.

Poultry vaccines assist in averting a specific disease by accelerating the birds’ immune systems to generate antibodies. They are essential for poultry disease control and the prevention of viral diseases. The uncontrolled spread of diseases due to the lack of vaccination may result in adverse events, such as outbreak in entire poultry flock. Poultry vaccines help enhance production levels by controlling the spread of contagious diseases. Zoonotic diseases, avian influenza viruses, and bird flu are the major poultry diseases.





Poultry Vaccines Market: Segmental Overview

Type-Based Insights:

The global poultry vaccines market, by type, is segmented into broiler, layer, and breeder. The breeder segment led market in 2021, and the market for this segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. For many viral infections, the breeder is first given a live vaccine, then given an inactivated booster vaccine 4–6 weeks later to ensure protection for the entire production cycle. The majority of breeder vaccines are given during the first 18 weeks after birth (rearing phase). When the first hatching eggs are collected, it needs high protection, which should last until the end of the egg production cycle.

Technology-Based Insights:

The global poultry vaccines market, by technology, is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others. The live attenuated vaccines segment led the market in 2021, and it is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. Attenuated or modified live vaccines are made by weakening the pure cultures of infectious microbes, usually by culturing the pathogen in the laboratory until it loses or reduces its ability to cause a disease and then providing a small dose of these inactivated organisms during vaccination. However, life attenuated vaccine is effective if it shows mild immune response by growing within the bird. Live attenuated vaccines come under the most effective vaccine category due to rapid and long-lasting response, low cost, and little allergenicity.

Dosage Form-Based Insights:

The global poultry vaccines market, by dosage form, is segmented into liquid vaccines, freeze-dried vaccines, and dust/powdered vaccines. The liquid vaccines segment led the market in 2021; moreover, it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Disease-Based Insights:

The global poultry vaccines market, by disease, is segmented into infectious bronchitis, avian influenza, Marek's disease, infectious bursal disease, Newcastle disease, salmonellosis, and others. The Newcastle disease segment led the market in 2021; however, the market for the avian influenza segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that affects both domestic and wild birds.





Route of Administration-Based Insights:

The global poultry vaccines market, by route of administration, is segmented into drinking water (D/W) & spray, intramuscular (I/M), subcutaneous (S/C), and others. The drinking water (D/W) & spray segment led the market in 2021, and it is expected to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights:

Based on end user, the global poultry vaccines market is segmented as veterinary hospitals, poultry vaccination center & clinics, and poultry farms and hatcheries. The poultry farms and hatchery segment let the market in 2021; moreover, it is expected to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

















