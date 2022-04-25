List of Top 10 Indian Handicrafts Manufacturers

handicrafts companies in india

Top 10 Handicraft Companies in India, Top 10 Handicraft Manufacturers in India

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handicrafts refer to unique artifacts that are manufactured using simple tools without the help of machinery. They are made from metal, natural fiber, sheets, wood, wrought iron, textile, ceramics, horn, and bone. They include decorative and utility objects that represent the culture and tradition of a community. As they enhance the artistic, aesthetic, social, and functional values, handicrafts are extensively used as kitchenware, garden ware, office ware, jewelry, pottery, puppets, leather crafts, and metal crafts across India. The India handicrafts market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

The thriving travel and tourism industry is offering lucrative growth opportunities to handicraft manufacturers and local artisans in India to display and sell their indigenous arts, unique souvenirs, and cultural goods. In addition, the launch of dedicated trade platforms every year, such as the organization of trade fairs and exhibitions across the country, is assisting Indian handicraft manufacturers and wholesalers to broaden their consumer base. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce industry that provides seamless access to consumer goods is encouraging key players operating in the country to offer unique products.

List of Top Indian Handicraft Companies

Asha Handicraft Association

Craft Maestros

Development Commissioner (Handicrafts)

Gaatha Handicrafts Private Limited

Ramnarayan Blue Art Pottery

Sasha

S. Sundaravadivel and Company

The India Craft House

Tjori

U.P. Handicrafts Development and Marketing Corporations Ltd.

