BIGGEST DEVELOPMENT IN FLOWER ARRANGING IN DECADES. RARE U.S. PATENT GRANTED FOR FLORAGUPPY - FLORAL FOAM ALTERNATIVE
The FloraGUPPY is better for the planet than foam and it's convenient and a money and time-saver."WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIGGEST DEVELOPMENT IN FLOWERL ARRANGING IN DECADES - TODAY THE U.S. PATENT OFFICE GRANTED A RARE PATENT TO THE FIRST ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM IN 65 YEARS
— James Wong, Inventor, FloraGUPPY
The U.S. Patent Office today granted a patent for the first environmentally friendly alternative to green floral foam in 65 years. The rare patent was awarded to the FloraGUPPY, an eco-friendly, reusable, recyclable device for arranging flowers and an alternative to floral foam which is an industry staple.
FloraGUPPY inventor, James Wong of Vancouver, Canada, says, “‘The Guppy’ does pretty much everything that foam can do and more and it does not leave behind, what critics call, a trail of plastic waste. It’s a long time in coming and can replace foam that, for years, has been disposed of in landfills.”
Florists have used green foam for years, but in the past decade florists throughout the world have begun to abandon it as potentially harmful to the planet. And the Royal Horticultural Society - the world’s most influential floral organization - has banned it from the most prestigious flower shows in the world including the Chelsea show which begins on May 24th. The prestigious show has been patronized by Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family for decades.
The patent comes at a time when consumer’s are becoming very eco-conscious. It has already caught on in the flower ‘Green Movement’ which widely posts the need to abandon foam and become more eco friendly. The FloraGUPPY has also been a hit at consumer and trade flower shows.
The FloraGUPPY is versatile, comes as two interlocking halves, can be moulded and reshaped in warm water. It’s shaped like a sphere and has 58 holes of various sizes to accommodate fresh cut, specialty plants like orchids, silk and paper craft. Both florists and home enthusiasts says it’s a ‘game changer’ and has been described as the ‘Post-it-Note’ for the flower industry.
