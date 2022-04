Egg Substitute Market is expected to observe a CAGR of 5.9% over 2022-2032 | FMI

Egg Substitutes Market

The global egg substitute market is set to expand at a 5.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 2.1 Bn by 2032. Increasing preference for natural ingredients in packaged food and bakery products is expected to drive sales in the market. Egg substitutes can be used in place of eggs in recipes and baked goods. They are primarily preferred by vegans, however, they are occasionally preferred by others seeking variation in taste.The usage of egg substitutes has no effect on the taste or appearance of the finished product. Surging application of egg substitutes in numerous products such as mayonnaise, chocolates, ice cream, custard, cakes, muffins, biscuits, and other baked goods is propelling the market.These substitutes are as beneficial as eggs in terms of nutrition, being cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and high in vitamins A and B12, among other nutrients. Increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of egg substitutes, as well as the inclination to eat healthy food items, are complementing the growth in the market."Key manufacturers are investing in branding and product labelling to boost sales of egg substitutes. Besides this, increasing adoption of egg substitutes in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements is expected to boost the market in the forthcoming years," says an FMI analystKey Takeaways:Based on form, the liquid segment is anticipated to account for around 46.7% of the total market share over the forecast period.The North America egg substitute market is expected to expand at a 5.6% CAGR through 2032.Sales in the East Asia egg substitute market are forecast to account for 18.9% of the global egg substitute consumption through 2032.Egg substitute application in the bakery industry is expected to hold a market share of over 41.5% over the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeSome of the prominent players of the global egg substitute market include Corbion, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Kerry Group, Florida Food Products, Glanbia Plc, MGP Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle and Ingredion Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., LLC Fiberstar Inc., and OthersFuture Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Egg Substitute market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.The study offers compelling insights based on the egg substitute marketEgg Substitutes Market By CategoryForm :DryLiquidSource :PlantAnimalIngredient :Dairy ProteinsStarchAlgal FlourSoy-based ProductsApplication :Bakery & ConfectionerySavoriesSaucesDressings & SpreadsDistribution Channel :Convenience StoresHypermarketsDepartmental StoresOthersRegion :North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & Africa