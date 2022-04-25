Asphalt Overlay Scheduled for S.D. Highway 10 from Pollock to U.S. Highway 83

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

POLLOCK, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work is expected to begin in early May on the asphalt overlay and related work on S.D. Highway 10 from Pollock to U.S. Highway 83.

The project includes bridge approach reconstruction and culvert rehabilitation using trenchless techniques to minimize impacts to traffic. The milling and asphalt overlay is planned to be completed in early June.

Anderson Western Inc. from Bismarck, ND is the prime contractor on this $3.6 million construction project. The project completion date for Highway 10 is Nov. 11, 2022.

