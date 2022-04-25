Wood Preservatives Market Global Demand And Precise Outlook 2017-2027 | Troy Corporation, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,313.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of bio-based wood preservatives

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing need to control wood degradation issues caused by decay or fungal rot, molds, sap stain, and wood-destroying insects. Growth of the construction industry led by the rising expenditure on construction activities in developing economies is projected to drive the demand for wood preservatives during the forecast period. The rising necessity to increase service life of wood and to reduce the need for frequent replacements of wood, causing addition to deforestation, has led to the rising adoption of wood preservatives. The countries with hot and humid tropical climate witness rapid wood decomposition, resulting in increased usage of wood preservatives. Moreover, the rising need for forest conservation has driven the utilization of wood preservation to reduce the demand for replacement of wood. Growth in population in developing countries has increased the demand for timber, which is expected to drive the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global wood preservatives market in 2019. Increasing demand for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce the environmental degradation caused by chemicals in wood preservatives is driving the market in the region.

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete understanding of the Wood Preservatives market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wood preservatives market in terms of application, formulation, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

Regional Analysis of the Wood Preservatives Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Wood Preservatives market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Wood Preservatives market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Wood Preservatives market.

Key Coverage of the Wood Preservatives Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Wood Preservatives market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Wood Preservatives market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

