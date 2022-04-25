Slide Stainers Market 2022 Latest Innovations – Danaher Corporation, BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Major prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the global slide stainers market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing automation in laboratories, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors driving the growth of the slide stainers market. However, the implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Global Slide Stainers Market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global slide stainers market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rapidly increasing aging population, and ongoing technological advancements in laboratory equipment. Stains are used in the fields of histology, hematology, histopathology, and cytopathology. It provides better insight of a particular disease at microscopic level. Stains define biological tissues; for example, connective tissue or muscle fibers, cell populations, and organelles present in individual cells. Slide strainers allow automation or staining of prepared histology or cytology tissue specimens by spreading dyes into the specimens using different techniques such as direct staining, surface adsorption, indirect staining, or mordant staining.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/605

Increase in application of automated slide stainer is expected to drive revenue growth of the global slide stainers market. This technology enables laboratories to fully automate stain process. It offers automatic adjustment of thickness of sample, automated cleaning cycle, and individual preference control for the intensity of color.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

RDanaher Corporation

BioGenex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sakura

Biocare Medical

Merck Group

General Data Company

Hardy Diagnostics

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/605

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global slide stainers market based on product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slide-stainers-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In August 2020, Livo launched three products AI-powered robotic microscope (A-700), smearer and stainer. These products offers Complete Blood Picture (CBP) with blood cell morphology analysis.

Reagents segment is expected to register a 11.3% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to major prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for automation in clinical research and diagnostics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and rising demand for slide stainers are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/605

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Slide Stainers business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.