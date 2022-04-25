Residential Energy Storage : Reduction in cost of batteries and government incentives for installing Storage systems

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Residential Energy Storage Market size is expected to reach USD 31.51 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to falling battery prices and presence of incentives and schemes encouraging deployment of battery systems in developed countries, which is expected to continue to drive adoption of batteries in residential energy storage systems. Increasing investment by battery manufacturers for development of more cost-effective and advanced lithium-ion batteries is supporting growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Reduction in cost of batteries and government incentives for installing residential energy stoarge systems are key factors driving global residential energy storage market growth

utilization of lithium-ion batteries due to stringent environmental regulations and policies and growing need to reduce carbon emissions is augmenting growth of the residential energy storage market. Techno-economic benefits of lithium-ion batteries over conventional batteries is a key factor boosting demand.

The global Residential Energy Storage market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their busineses.

Key players in the market include ABB, Samsung SDI Co, Tesla, Inc., BYD Company, Eguana Technologies, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Huawei, Eaton Corporation plc, and LG Chem.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global Residential Energy Storage market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Ownership Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Utility Owned

Customer Owned

Third-party Owned

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-grid

Off-grid

Residential Energy Storage Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2028

Forecast Years: 2021-2028

Significant Features of the Residential Energy Storage Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

