IoT Medical Devices Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2027

Market trends –Advancement in technology.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.

The proliferation of IoT in medical devices has enhanced functional efficiency, allowing improved disease management and treatment outcomes. A surge in investment by the hospitals for the adoption of advanced technology in both developing and developed regions will fuel IoT Medical Devices market demand. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the IoT in medical devices Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global IoT in medical devices Market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the IoT in medical devices Market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.

Highlights from the Report

The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.

The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global IoT Medical Devices Market on the basis of product, type, connectivity technology, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the IoT Medical Devices market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the IoT Medical Devices market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key Points of IoT Medical Devices Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the IoT Medical Devices market

It elaborates on the new, promising arenas in the leading market regions.

It examines the latest research & development projects and technological innovations taking place in the key regional segments.

