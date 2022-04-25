Mobile Medical Apps Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising penetration of smartphones and growing internet connectivity in developing countries is propelling the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Medical Apps Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for mobile medical apps is experiencing increased demand due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of smartphones and the infiltration of advanced technologies in the industry. Digital health has surfaced as a successful venture, and it attracts various industries and organizations from the healthcare sector.

Mobile medical apps aid in managing one’s health, have access to important information whenever and wherever needed for the promotion of healthy living. The mobile medical apps are witnessing increased adoption, which is fostering market growth. Moreover, growing investment in health start-ups has also propelled the growth of the market. New manufacturers are coming with innovative ideas to create more customer-friendly to tap into emerging markets.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Mobile Medical Apps market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Mobile Medical Apps market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

Some Key Highlights

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment.

The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost.

The android segment is leading the market for mobile medical apps. There are more than 325,000 healthcare apps available globally, and has taken over the iOS platform medical apps.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Mobile Medical Apps market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care

Cardiology

Internal Medicine

Family Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Free Subscription

Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iPhone

iPad

Blackberry

Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residents

Physician

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Mobile Medical Apps market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Mobile Medical Apps market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Mobile Medical Apps industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Mobile Medical Apps market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Mobile Medical Apps industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

