Capital Numbers Ranks High on Clutch's Top 100 in 2022
Capital Numbers makes it among Clutch’s top 100 B2B service providers in 2022.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch unveiled its top 100 B2B service providers’ list, and Capital Numbers is proud to secure a top spot on this prestigious list. Capital Numbers made it to this list because of its exceptional revenue growth between 2020 and 2021.
This time, it’s even more special for the company to have achieved this milestone because last year, it was among Clutch’s top 1000, and it’s among Clutch’s top 100 this year. It’s a moment of celebration for the team whose contributions and efforts speak volumes.
Clutch’s list included companies from various sectors such as mobile app development, web development, software development, web design, and more. Each company vying for the top positions showed exceptional business productivity, client satisfaction, and revenue growth. Capital Numbers is proud to be on this illustrious list of achievers.
As a leading digital solutions provider, the company has helped its clients achieve game-changing results. When things looked bleak during COVID and uncertainties grew, Capital Numbers never gave up. It offered innovative digital solution engineering to help its clients remain future-ready. Its cutting-edge digital transformational services helped clients create flawless digital apps and products cost-effectively. Its long-standing relationship with many of its clients is proof of its digital capabilities. It remained all ears to each client’s unique needs and then optimized their workflows, keeping digital at the core.
It’s the coming together of all of these efforts that make Capital Numbers a highly trusted tech partner today. It attracts clients from the USA, Canada, EU, UAE, Singapore, South Korea, and Australia. Its service excellence in serverless and headless CMS development and Python/Django development has been noteworthy. It also caters to niche requirements like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.
Besides catering to its clients with the best, the company nurtures fresh talent by providing 6-month paid training to around 40 engineers every year. It offers skills training programs to equip its developers for any challenge that may come their way.
It invests equally in its clients and its people, which sets it apart. It has bagged multiple awards from The Economic Times, G2, and Bengal Chamber of Commerce because of its fantastic business performance. It topped Clutch's web developers' list. To win another award from Clutch is genuinely humbling for Capital Numbers.
It seeks inspiration from this award and hopes to win more of these with its ‘can do’ attitude in the years ahead.
About Clutch
Clutch is the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing by over 50% a year. As per Inc. Magazine, Clutch is one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web, mobile, and software application development services for global customers. With 650+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
