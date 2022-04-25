RFID in Healthcare Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research

The Increasing RFID penetration in different sectors and IoT development are driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RFID in Healthcare Market has recently Report Forecast to 2027 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Market.

The Increasing RFID penetration in different sectors and IoT development are driving the demand for the market.

RFID in Healthcare Market Size – USD 3.69 billion in 2019, RFID in Healthcare Market Growth - CAGR of 15.0%, RFID in Healthcare Market trends – High demand for patient safety.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/7

Pharmaceutical firms, suppliers of medical instruments, hospitals, and many other healthcare entities leverage this technology to monitor the cost of inventories. RFID technology allows these companies to manage their inventories effectively and help prevent situations of stock-out and over-stocking. RFID tags allow surgical staff to easily monitor the medical devices used in operation theatres, thereby increasing patient safety. A growing operating cost reduction requirement is expected to cause a rise in RFID adoption. This system is also used for effective patient monitoring and better control of the workflow in hospitals, blood banks, and pathology labs.

Key participants include Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Impinj, Inc., MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA, among others.

Using RFID technology allows for improved communication, effective patient monitoring, patient recognition, and tracking of patients. This approach helps to decrease drug errors and increases health. Growth is also driven by the growing need for patient care and legislation to improve health. With this technology, patient monitoring through various parts of the hospital helps minimize waiting times and is, therefore, gaining popularity in hospitals.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the RFID in Healthcare industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global RFID in Healthcare market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Increased use of tags is expected to boost the market during the projected period for monitoring various properties, patients, staff, drug products, and supported blood. The segment held a market share of 62.2% in the year 2019.

Due to the growing need to identify fake drug products and demand for inventory management, the pharmaceutical monitoring application segment is the leader in the adoption of RFID technology. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing number of hospitals and the presence of patient safety laws, North America has dominated the global market. The US is the region's biggest market, helping to make this technology more popular in healthcare. The regional growth is driven by high awareness of the advantages of incorporating RFID together with growing concern about the risk of medication errors.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global RFID in Healthcare Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global RFID in Healthcare market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key RFID in Healthcare market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global RFID in Healthcare market size

2.2 Latest RFID in Healthcare market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global RFID in Healthcare market key players

3.2 Global RFID in Healthcare size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the RFID in Healthcare market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Regional Overview:

The global RFID in Healthcare market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global RFID in Healthcare market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global RFID in Healthcare market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global RFID in Healthcare market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/7

Related Reports:

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Mobile Robot Market

Free Space Optics (FSO) CommunicationTechnologyMarket

Oncolytic Virus TherapiesMarket

Thermoelectric Materials Market

Airborne LiDAR Market

Medical Wearables Market

Medical Wearable Market

Membrane Bioreactor Market

Peristaltic Pumps Market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

"