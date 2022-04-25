Wireless Earbuds Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Analysis, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Wireless Earbuds Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for wireless earbuds has increased significantly over the last few years. With Apple AirPods gaining massive popularity, several headphones makers have tried their hand at producing true wireless earbuds. The market for wireless earbuds has witnessed strong revenue growth ‒ now more than ever with plenty of superior options available for customers that are cost-effective, comfortable, and offer enhanced audio quality and performance. The wireless earbuds market is expected to reach USD 14.19 billion and register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The best wireless earbuds deliver an unparalleled combination of strong Bluetooth connectivity, remarkable audio performances, and ergonomic designs. Bluetooth earbuds are also relatively cheaper than over-the-ear headphones – which caters to a large customer base that is looking for high-performing but budget-friendly earbuds.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Wireless Earbuds market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Wireless Earbuds market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Some Key Highlights

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Wireless Earbuds market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Wireless Earbuds market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Wireless Earbuds market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Wireless Earbuds industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wireless Earbuds market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wireless Earbuds industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

