Follicular lymphoma treatment in the modern Era: survival, treatment outcomes, and identification of high-risk subgroups

Follicular lymphoma treatment has high demand; therefore, research centers and market players are investing a substantial amount in R&D.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Follicular lymphoma is the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the second most common type of lymphoma. Primary extranodal follicular lymphoma is rare compared with nodular follicular lymphoma involving the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. There has been uncertainty regarding follicular lymphomas due to the heterogeneous presentation and severity in which they present.

According to the current analysis of Emergen research, the global Follicular lymphoma treatment Market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is growing with a lucrative CAGR owing to the growing demand for therapy, increasing innovation in newer drug development, favorable government financial support, and assistance for research and development focusing on treatment. Follicular lymphoma treatment has high demand; therefore, research centers and market players are investing a substantial amount in R&D. Furthermore, various treatment options for FL are mainly on the severity of symptoms associated with it. On the basis of various studies, there have been incidences where patients managed with an active surveillance approach have survival outcomes identical to those who receive early treatment.

According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2019, about 82,310 new cases of lymphoma and 8,110 & 74,200 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), respectively, are were diagnosed in the U.S. Additionally, out of 30 NHL subtypes, follicular lymphoma contributes around 20 to 30% of the cases making it the most common form. In the western world, the number is equal to 20% of all lymphomas. Considering the new therapies that are coming up to combat the disease, Monoclonal antibodies can act more directly than chemotherapy agents. It is another active area of research across the globe.

Newly approved drugs and clinical trial pipeline of follicular lymphoma therapeutics holds a promising future. Furthermore, the shift from cytotoxic to targeted and immunotherapeutic agents is expected to provide traction to the market. Although follicular lymphoma remains incurable, recently approved immunotherapeutic agents have shown the overall extended survival for the patient. The drugs that are approaching completion, rising awareness among healthcare providers will together contribute to the escalated demand. After the approval of rituximab, many novel medications emerged to treat follicular lymphoma.

For instance, Obinutuzumab has recently been included in the Australian Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme for application in first-line, advanced follicular lymphoma. The clinical outcomes show drastic changes with the emergence of enhanced first-line treatment in recent years. In case of recurrence of the disease, stem cell transplant may be a treatment option. These advantages are anticipated to considerably propel the market over the forecast period. Treatment patterns do not differ considerably in Asia from Western countries. The design of epidemiology is likely to shift with better healthcare. However, stringent regulatory policies for drug approval, coupled with the high cost of treatment, remains a major market restraint in low economic countries.

The North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for first-line therapy, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement in countries such as the U.S and Canada.

The combination drug therapy is an upcoming trend in the market. For instance, in May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lenalidomide (REVLIMID) in combination with rituximab (RITUXAN) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).

Research organizations are expected to be the largest segment for the follicular lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. The growth is contributed to its wide application in the research field. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In recent years, much research have been carried out to find the most apt therapy.

Emergen research have segmented into the global follicular lymphoma treatment market on the basis of treatment, route of administration, end use, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

