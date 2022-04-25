Taylor Chevrolet Releases New Line of Chevys
Taylor Chevrolet Releases New Line of ChevysTAYLOR, MI, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taylor Chevrolet is a car dealership based in Michigan, United States. They deal in both new and used vehicles. In addition to that, they also offer an extensive variety of parts, accessories, and tires. They have experienced financial experts that help ensure customers are able to purchase the Chevy they want without any hassle.
Be it an preowned or a new model, Chevrolet remains a classic choice for a stylish and elegant ride. Taylor Chevrolet houses almost all Chevrolet models and has recently come out with new models of the timeless brand.
What’s New?
Taylor Chevrolet has discounted sale prices on some of the hottest deals for Chevrolet models. A total of 17 new models are available for browsing on their websites. Customers can look forward to exploring their options with models such as:
· 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
At a sale price of $47,002, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT comes in a stunning glacier blue metallic exterior. It has a powerful four-cylinder, 2.7-liter turbo engine. The Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL model, priced at $47,254, is recommended by the manager of Taylor Chevrolet.
· 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
This model is on its way to Taylor Chevrolet and will arrive in the near future. Selling for $27,088, the SUV comes in a gorgeous blue glow metallic exterior with jet black premium cloth seat trim interiors. It has an impressive 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder engine.
You can visit their website to see the several available models, along with their prices and specifications.
Taylor Chevrolet has sold both new and used cars to hundreds of customers, gathering quite the raving reviews which can be found on their website. They not only sell cars, but they also make sure to give back to their communities, partnering up with local charities and organizations in support of them.
“Chris was so good to us. I wasn’t sure if I should buy my Trax or get a new Equinox and he took the time to help us weigh my options. He went out of his way to find the car that would be best for me.” –Sharon V.
“I was impressed with the steady communication from our Service Advisor Jen Hostetler. She kept us updated with any new information, and provided pictures via text to help show us what was found. I have heard stories from people who drop their car off at a dealership and have to keep calling the dealership to find out what is happening with their car. I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly my car was diagnosed and repaired.” –George A.
Contact Taylor Chevrolet
Mark Montante 734-759-0207
About Taylor Chevrolet
Taylor Chevrolet is a Chevy dealership based in Taylor, Michigan, dealing in both preowned and new cars. They pride themselves on their variety and authenticity. Good customer service is their driving force, and they always strive to ensure their customers leave, making the best possible deal for them.
Mark Montante
Taylor Chevrolet
+1 734-759-0207
email us here