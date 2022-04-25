Specialty Enzymes Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Emergen Research

The global specialty enzymes market size reached USD 4,565 Million in 2021

specialty enzymes market has recently added a report Forecast to 2030 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Market.

Rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals & advanced tools to optimize pharmaceutical production are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Specialty Enzymes Market Size – USD 4,565 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Rising prevalence of diseases associated with metabolism has been witnessed in recent years wherein an appropriate understanding of enzyme abnormality has led to increasing use of enzymes as disease markers in clinical examinations. Enzymes' selectivity for specific tissues or organs aids in identifying site of damage, which helps in disease diagnosis. Changing levels of Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH) in the blood is a preferred approach adopted for detecting onset of cardiovascular diseases; this enzyme is specifically found in heart and skeletal muscle in two distinguished forms.

Specialty enzymes are employed in various diagnostic applications such as DNA manipulation and sequencing. Decline in cost of DNA manipulation and sequencing is projected to drive demand and increase usage of enzymes in research & biotechnology and pharmaceuticals applications. Increase in geriatric population in developed countries is also anticipated to boost demand for healthcare specialty enzymes.

Microorganisms segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Main benefit of microbial enzyme production is that it produces large yields on low-cost media in a shorter amount of time. Microbial enzymes are a valuable resource for medicinal treatments as they are economical, consistent, and easy to isolate.

Polymerases & nucleases segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increased use of polymerases and nucleases enzymes in advanced biotechnology applications such as DNA amplification and DNA sequencing

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in global specialty enzymes market over the forecast period due to technological advancements in this region which makes enzymes available for a wide range of applications

Major companies in the market report include Novozymes, Kerry, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Associate British Foods Plc, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics., AST Enzymes, Sanofi, Amano Enzyme, Amgen Inc., Roche Holding, Codexis, Dyadic International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocatalysts, and Merck KGaA

In November 2021, Novozymes and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech announced a collaboration agreement that combined companies’ joint competencies and interests within development of specialty enzymes for use in biopharma processing and regenerative medicines.

Regional Analysis of the Specialty Enzymes Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented global specialty enzymes market on the basis of source, type, form, application, end-user, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Carbohydrases

Amylases

Cellulases

Other

Proteases

Lipases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Other Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Applications

Clinical

Chemistry

Immunoassay

Molecular

Diagnostics

Other

Diagnostic

Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Neurology

Other

Food & Beverages Applications

Cosmetic Applications

Other Applications

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pharmaceutical Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Food Industries

Cosmetic Industries

Other End-users

