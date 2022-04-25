Allulose Market Size Worth US$ 362.24Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Allulose Market size was valued at US$ 232.91Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach US$ 362.24Mn by 2028.

The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Allulose Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Liquid and Powder & Crystals), Application [Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages, and Others) and Others], and Geography. Allulose is an uncommon sugar normally found in figs and raisins in follow sums. It is economically created by changing over fructose into D-allulose utilizing the catalyst D-psicose-3-epimerase. Allulose has 70% of the pleasantness of table sugar. The utilization of allulose doesn't increment glucose levels and doesn't cause dental rot.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 232.91 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 362.24 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 117 No. Tables 38 No. of Charts & Figures 59 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Form and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Allulose Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the allulose market include Tate & Lyle; Anderson Global Group, LLC; Ingredion; Samyang Corporation; Apura Ingredients, Inc.; Nutra Food Ingredients; Bonumose, Inc.; Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; CJ CheilJedang; and SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH. These companies are making significant investments in research and development to launch cost-effective products that help in catering to the rising demand for allulose and emerging consumer trends. Further, they are partnering with other industry players to expand their market shares and enhance their customer reach.





South & Central America is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the allulose market during the forecast period. The growing importance of allulose as a low-calorie sweetener is driving its demand in the region's food & beverages industry. Moreover, the size of the food & beverages industry across South & Central America has grown significantly in the past few years, with consumers spending high amounts on convenience and healthy food products. This factor is also supporting the growth of the allulose market across the region. The shift in consumer lifestyle and dietary patterns has been a key boosting factor for the growth of the allulose market in the country. Further, the consumers in the region, especially in Brazil, suffer mobility-related health issues such as osteoporosis, bone health, and joint issues, arthritis. Since allulose helps recover these health issues, the allulose market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.​

Favorable Government Regulations in Select Countries to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The governments of various countries such as the US, India, China, and South Africa have approved the utilization of allulose in food and beverages in specified quantities. Recently, in April 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued draught guidance for the food and beverage manufacturers which states that allulose, a low-intensity sweetener, can be removed from the total and added sugars counts on "Nutrition" and "Supplement Facts" labels when used as an ingredient in various food and beverage products. Given the rising pressure on the industry to cut sugar and calories, the FDA's decision is expected to inspire additional interest in allulose as a sugar alternative. Such favorable regulations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for allulose manufacturers to expand their operations in the US. Allulose is not allowed in Europe, Canada, and Australia, among others. However, initiatives are being taken for its approval in Europe. Hence, the favorable government regulations in other countries or regions can positively influence the approval for allulose use in countries where it is not allowed. This can ultimately act as an opportunity for the growth of the allulose market across different geographical locations in the future.





Allulose Market: Segmental Overview

Based on form, the allulose market is segmented into liquid and powder & crystals. The powder & crystals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Allulose crystals are obtained by converting fructose into D-allulose, followed by evaporating, crystallization, and centrifugation. Allulose powder and crystals have high solubility properties. Therefore, they blend very easily in different food and beverage formulations. Moreover, powdered allulose requires low handling and transportation costs, making it favorable among food and beverage manufacturers. The fineness of crystallized allulose is usually the same as that of granulated allulose, which makes it convenient to use.

Based on application, the allulose market is segmented into food & beverages and others. The others segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The others segment comprises applications such as pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Allulose is incorporated in various pharmaceutical products and dietary supplements due to its low calorie count and low glycemic index. Allulose is suitable for people with diabetes as it does not spike the blood sugar level. Moreover, allulose is used as a sweetener in dental products, such as toothpaste, mouthwashes, and others, as it does not cause tooth decay. All these properties of allulose are expected to drive its demand across the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Allulose Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverages industry was one of the major areas suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks and shutdowns of production plants. During the initial phases of the pandemic, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products. However, because of the pandemic, people became more concerned about their health and fitness. They are shifting toward healthy alternatives that support their immune system and boost their health. People are increasingly replacing high-sugar and high-calorie products, especially after the outbreak. Further, to cater to the emerging health and wellness trends, various food and beverages manufacturers are focusing on incorporating more natural and healthier ingredients into their products. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the allulose market over the forecast period. Further, the marketplace is witnessing positive recovery signs due to high vaccination rates and the re-integration of supply chains. This factor is also expected to support the allulose market growth over the forecast period.

The rising demand for low-intensity sweeteners, owing to the rising prevalence of health issues such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the key factors driving the allulose market.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment held the largest market share in 2020. Allulose is widely used in food and beverage products, such as baked foods, confectionery, and beverages. It is also used in desserts, ice creams, whipped creams, cheese, and other products. Chocolates and milk candies also employ allulose extensively. Further, there is a rising demand amongst consumers for products that not only deliver the indulgent mouthfeel, texture, and sweetness but are lower in sugar and calories, which will boost the segments during the forecast period.





In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global allulose market. The rising demand for allulose as a natural, low-sugar, and low-calorie sweetener across the food & beverages industry is one of the key factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Based on type, the powders and crystals segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the ease of use as it dissolves more quickly, it offers icing, glazes, frosting, fillings, and sauces a smooth texture and thus used in many other applications, such as it is used for making beverages (e.g., tea and coffee), desserts, condiments, and sauces.

Refined sugar is a broadly involved sugar in different food and drinks, including bread shop items, candy store, carbonated and non-carbonated refreshments, frozen yogurts, and sweets. Be that as it may, intense usage of refined sugar is related with different wellbeing dangers like diabetes, weight, heart sicknesses, and irritation. The mindfulness in regards to the hurtful impacts of consuming refined sugar is expanding among individuals. Thusly, individuals are progressively moving toward low-force sugars. Low-force sugars have a unimportant carbohydrate level and are magnificent substitutes for refined sugar. Among all the low-force sugars, allulose is getting momentum among buyers as it is 70% as sweet as sucrose and has 0.4 calories per gram, making it an ideal sugar substitution. The rising interest for low-power sugars, attributable to the rising commonness of medical problems like diabetes and weight, is one of the key variables driving the allulose market.





