Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player | Global Insights 2020-2028 By Emerging Trends

Increasingly stringent regulations for data protection and rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems are key factors driving global IDaaS market growth

Global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.

However, concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper global IDaaS market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The private segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption private based IDaaS solutions by end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

• Provisioning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it is one of most important components for access rights enforcement and compliance.

• Factors such as well-established presence of international and domestic players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., and OneLogin, Inc. among others in countries in North America is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) report include:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IDaaS market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Password Management

• Multifactor Authentication

• Single Sign-On

• Directory Services

• Audit, Compliance & Governance

• Provisioning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. BENELUX

7. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

