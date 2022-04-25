Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Size – USD 3,895.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigative report titled “Global synthetic blood substitutes market ” has been added by Emergen Research to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

The global synthetic blood substitutes market is projected to worth USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for synthetic blood substitutes such as Hemopure, Oxyglobin, and Hemotech, is growing at a double-digit rate attributed to its rising application in cardiovascular diseases, anemia, malignant neoplasm, injuries, neonatal conditions, maternal conditions, and organ transplant, among others. Also, obstetric conditions linked with blood transfusion may result in health complications, and even death, if inappropriately managed, is likely to fuel the demand for synthetic blood substitutes.

The shortage of human blood for transfusion is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Every year, more than 4.5 million people in America receive transfusions, owing to a surgical operation or a traumatic injury and the count of patients needing a transfusion is surpassing the number of donors. According to the Pacific Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, there is an acute shortfall of human blood availability for healthcare purposes.

Our report contains current and latest market trends, market shares of companies, market forecasts, competition benchmarking, competition mapping and an in-depth analysis of the most important sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. To estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market , we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Key players in the market include

Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Synthetic hemoglobin-based substitutes are created from hemoglobin collected from a strain of E. coli bacteria. The modified hemoglobin is stable and possesses a more excellent oxygen-carrying ability as compared to RBCs.

Blood transfusions are often administered to patients for the treatment of low hemoglobin levels percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery bypass grafting, and non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes, and settings. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are a major application area for the market.

Contrary to natural blood, with a shelf-life of 42 days, synthetic substitutes may be stored for over a year or more, thereby easing the task of storage and preservation by blood banks and use it when required in blood transfusion.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growing demand for synthetic substitutes for blood transfusion in several medical applications, including traumatic injuries & anemia and increased investments in R&D by biotech firms.

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market ?

How will the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market throughout the forecast period?

Segmented the global Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic blood substitutes market on the basis of source, type, application, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human Blood

Animal Blood

Microorganisms

Synthetic Polymers

Stem Cells

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)

Perfluorocarbon (PFCs)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Anemia

Malignant Neoplasm

Injuries and Trauma

Neonatal Conditions

Maternal Conditions

Organ Transplant

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2027, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2027. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

Why should you buy this Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

