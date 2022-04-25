Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Develops With Consumer Awareness Of Product Benefits

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the non-alcoholic beer market growth in the historic period. Alcohol-free beer or non-alcoholic beer generally contains negligible or very little alcohol, which usually ranges from 0% to 1.2%. According to an article by Upstream Brewing Company, alcohol-free beer improves cardiovascular health, increases bone mineral density, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, and also stimulates breast milk production. For instance, according to a 2021 survey, 38% of Indians wish to switch from standard strength beer to no or low-alcohol beer. The trend is prevalent among young consumers in the 25 to 34 age group with 41% of young beer consumers willing to switch to no or low-alcohol beers. Therefore, growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supports the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market.

The global non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to grow from $16.65 billion in 2021 to $18.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The global non-alcoholic beer market share is expected to grow to $25.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Non-alcoholic beer manufacturers are introducing innovative products into the market owing to a significant rise in awareness of health consciousness among consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health and are accepting paying more for food that is specifically good for health. There is an increase in demand for low-alcohol and no-alcohol items from people with the health illness. To capitalize on this, many companies are launching new products into the market to increase their share. For instance, in 2021, UNLTD IPA., an alcohol-free beer manufacturer launched a non-alcoholic beer that has only 13 calories per bottle, is vegan friendly, and gluten-free. Similarly, Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic beer producer has launched All Out, an extra dark stout with a full-bodied mouthfeel and toasty finish, accented with coffee and bittersweet chocolate.

Major players covered in the global non-alcoholic beer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Heineken N.V., Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewing Company, Royal Swinkels Family Brewers, Suntory Holdings Limited, Kirin Brewery Company, and The Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan.

TBRC’s global non-alcoholic beer market report is segmented by product into alcohol free, low alcohol, by material into malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, others, by category into plain, flavored, by distribution channel into store-based, non-store-based.

