With 10.1% CAGR, Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size worth USD 31.34 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market size is projected to reach USD 31.34 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 10.1% during forecast period; Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Bolster Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood glucose monitoring system market size is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and technological development in medical equipment. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the blood glucose monitoring system market size was USD 14.78 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 15.94 billion in 2022 to USD 31.34 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the projected period.

November 2021: Terumo Corporation partnered with Diabeloop to introduce automated insulin delivery solutions to Europe, possibly expanding globally.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 31.34 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 14.78 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 222 Segments covered By Device Type, By Modality, By Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Bolster Market Growth Increasing Penetration of CGM Devices Across Various Segments to Augment Growth Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Boost the Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Bolster Market Growth

The blood glucose monitoring system market share is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Also, the rising diagnosis rate before conducting various surgeries is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, developing urbanization and increasing shift towards a sedentary lifestyle are expected to stimulate the demand for a monitoring system in the coming years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation 2021, it was projected that around 537 million adults were suffering from diabetes and countries like India, China, the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil accounted for an estimated 51.6% of the global diabetes population in 2021.

However, lower diagnosis and treatment rates in emerging countries may hinder market growth.





COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Diagnosis Rate amid COVID-19 to Boost Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created a positive impact on the blood glucose monitoring system market growth. A high spread of the virus was reported among the diabetic population, which encouraged healthcare providers to frequently conduct blood glucose level tests. Major players in the market witnessed a high revenue generation rate due to the increased blood glucose monitoring system adoption. These factors are expected to drive the market during the pandemic.

Segments:

SMBG Devices to Dominate Market Due to its Rising Adoption

By device type, the market is bifurcated into continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) system.

Based on modality, the market is divided into wearable and non-wearable.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into non-invasive and invasive.

According to patient type, the market is segregated into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

As per the distribution channel, the market is categorized into institutional and retail sales.

Finally, geographically, the market share is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.













Regional Insights:

North America Holds Highest Market Share Due to Emerging Technologies

North America dominates the global blood glucose monitoring system market share due to the increasing number of diabetes patients and rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. The regional market stood at USD 6.33 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the second-highest global market share during the projected period. The regional market growth is attributed to increasing awareness regarding diabetes management and self-monitoring systems.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Expand their Business Globally

The key market players focus on partnering with supporting organizations to expand their business globally. Also, developing and designing a new product range allows key players to enhance their product portfolio.

List of Key Players Profiled in Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

Abbott (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Dexcom, Inc. (U.S.)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

Senseonics (U.S.)





