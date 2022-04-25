Smart Agriculture Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The Global Smart Agriculture Market was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach 36.18 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the sheer innovation and deployment of cutting-edge agricultural technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things, the smart agriculture market has risen dramatically in recent years (IoT). Furthermore, the global smart agriculture industry is fuelled by increasing pressure on the food supply. Smart agriculture is a concept that aims to make it easier for farmers to use modern technologies. Furthermore, connected technologies such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee, additional wireless sensors, and low-power wide area network technology are some of the various technologies that assist farmers in efficiently carrying out various agricultural operations such as harvesting, purchasing, planting, and inventory control. Farmers are increasingly using IoT and artificial intelligence to monitor agricultural fields and automate irrigation processes. Furthermore, modern technology has increased the productivity of organic farming, including greenhouse and vertical farming.

Drivers

Increasing implementation of advanced technologies in agricultural products.

Agriculture has always been about innovation, but it's never been more crucial than it is now. Precision farming/smart agriculture, when used to its greatest potential, can help farmers resist the negative effects of nature on crops by capturing geospatial data on soil, animals, and plants, as well as other inter- and intra-field information. Precision farming also saves resources by using the right amount of irrigation water, liquid fertilisers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides. Farm automation, animal farming technology, yield mapping systems, precision agriculture, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data management solutions are examples of modern technological solutions implemented in agriculture. This aids in increasing land fertility and profitability and facilitating sustainable agriculture, increasing productivity, and lowering farming costs.

Precision agricultural technology is expected to make agribusiness more profitable than ever before. As a result, business-minded farmers have begun to employ a variety of precision farming/smart agriculture tools to increase crop yields and profit margins.





Key Companies Profiled

Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (US), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), AKVA group (Norway), Merck & Co. Inc. (US), Afimilk Ltd (Israel), Innovasea Systems Inc. (US), Heliospectra (Sweden), ABACO GROUP (UK), Arable (US), Gamaya (US) are some of the major participants in the (US).

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Smart Agriculture Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Smart Agriculture Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Smart Agriculture Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Smart Agriculture Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Smart Agriculture Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Smart Agriculture Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Smart Agriculture Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Smart Agriculture Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Smart Agriculture Market?

Who are the prominent players in Smart Agriculture Market?

Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/smart-agriculture-market-12996





