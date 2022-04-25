Global Textured Pea Protein Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the textured pea protein market size is expected to grow from $471.96 million in 2021 to $527.28 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The global textured pea protein market size is expected to grow to $727.52 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4. The rising consumer interest in plant-based protein is contributing to the growth of the textured pea protein market.

The global textured pea protein market consists of sales of textured pea proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are extracted from peas to create high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes. It is a naturally gluten-free and soy-free product with a pleasant taste and texture, offering it an ideal complement to popular ingredients in a variety of applications. Textured pea protein is non-GMO and has low allergenicity which makes it a great alternative to wheat and soy products.

Global Textured Pea Protein Market Trends

The launch of organic pea protein isolate is an emerging trend in the textured pea protein market. Major companies operating in the textured pea protein sector are focused on introducing organic pea protein to meet the consumer demand for organic protein products.

Global Textured Pea Protein Market Segments

The global textured pea protein market is segmented:

By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Processing Type: Dry Processing, Wet Processing

By End-Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global pea protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides textured pea protein global market overviews, textured pea protein global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global textured pea protein global market, textured pea protein global market share, textured pea protein global market segments and geographies, textured pea protein global market players, textured pea protein global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The textured pea protein market global report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Roquette, Puris Foods, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Nisco ApS, Sotexpro, Exeller N.V., Vestkorn Milling AS, Nutri-Pea Limited, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Scoular, Axiom Foods Inc, AGT Foods, The Green Labs LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Shandong Jianyuan Group, and Kerry Group plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

