Drug Take Back Day is April 30

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that this upcoming Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. Over 135 events are planned across Wisconsin on Saturday, April 30, 2022 where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.

 

“Wisconsinites who participate in Drug Take Back Day are contributing to the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of.”

 

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

 

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm.

 

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

 

To ensure the success of Drug Take Back Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice relies on assistance from the DEA, and the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

 

GUIDELINES:

 

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

 

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

 

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

 

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

 

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

 

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

