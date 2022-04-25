Anton Dziatkovskii is officially a member of the Government Blockchain Association
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anton Dziatkovskii, CEO and co-founder of Platinum Software Development, has officially become a member of the Government Blockchain Association. Given the company’s focus on development, any insightful information that Mr. Dziatkovskii is able to extract from this membership could prove to be extremely beneficial for improving certain aspects of Platinum’s products.
The Government Blockchain Association is an international non-profit organization that mainly aims to help startups and various other organizations dive deep into blockchain technology, opening up new implementation opportunities. In other words, the professional leadership team of the GBA helps governments and businesses to leverage the advantages offered by blockchain so that they may improve their performance.
Additionally, the Government Blockchain Association connects different people and institutions in order to facilitate collaborations between technicians, application specialists and public policymakers. This approach is expected to lead to the creation of a favorable environment for effective blockchain adoption and various improvements in numerous areas of human activity.
Here are some important facts about the GBA’s top-tier global membership network:
It has more than 3,000 members from various organizations and industries.
The association has over 50 branches across the globe.
It is establishing first-class practices that promote solutions based on blockchain technology.
It provides members with education, training and certification, such as the GBA Blockchain Consulting Certification.
The GBA also produces relevant blockchain-related content, including blogs and various whitepapers.
“It is hard to find the right words to describe how I feel about joining the Government Blockchain Association. To be honest, I am overwhelmed and very happy to become part of such an authoritative and influential organization within the blockchain industry. I look forward to taking part in Working Groups, Communities of Interest, collaborating with other professionals and gaining valuable knowledge. Access to a wide spectrum of GBA blockchain specialists and certified training will definitely enhance my expertise and allow me to apply my freshly gained insights for the improvement of Platinum Software Development. Aside from that, I'm certain that I’ll be able to expand my network by connecting with other GBA members in a social media style environment that’s completely dedicated to blockchain. These people are potential future partners who could help us build the future decentralized finance market through joint efforts,” states Anton Dziatkovskii, co-founder of Platinum Software Development Company.
About Government Blockchain Association
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is the world's largest professional international non-profit association dedicated to the adoption of blockchain technology. The organization's mission is to unite enthusiastic people from different countries and help them solve pressing issues relating to the use of blockchain for the purpose of improving all citizens’ quality of life on a global level.
The GBA has branches in 120 cities, states and countries around the world and more than 50 professional Working Groups that serve as catalysts to the creative, profitable and positive leveraging of blockchain solutions.
Thanks to the extensive team of experts that work in the Government Blockchain Association, many organizations are able to attain applicable knowledge that enables them to enhance their position in the marketplace.
About Platinum Software Development
Platinum Software Development is a team of professionals with valuable experience in supporting a number of projects in the field of data processing. They help projects to communicate their visions for the DeFi space and move towards achieving them.
Platinum’s highly-motivated and experienced IT and blockchain specialists help their customers build top-tier dApps based on Avalanche, Solana, NEAR and Octopus, meeting even the most sophisticated of requirements.
Platinum can also offer enterprise IT solutions and services that enhance business processes and leverage innovative technology, from consultancy services and strategy formulation, to shaping roadmaps and continuously improving large transformational projects across diverse industries.
Customers’ funds are secured at all times by asset-backed portfolios of over-collateralized loans. All collateral is protected by a custodial insurance policy worth $100 million.
Anton Dziatkovskii
The Government Blockchain Association is an international non-profit organization that mainly aims to help startups and various other organizations dive deep into blockchain technology, opening up new implementation opportunities. In other words, the professional leadership team of the GBA helps governments and businesses to leverage the advantages offered by blockchain so that they may improve their performance.
Additionally, the Government Blockchain Association connects different people and institutions in order to facilitate collaborations between technicians, application specialists and public policymakers. This approach is expected to lead to the creation of a favorable environment for effective blockchain adoption and various improvements in numerous areas of human activity.
Here are some important facts about the GBA’s top-tier global membership network:
It has more than 3,000 members from various organizations and industries.
The association has over 50 branches across the globe.
It is establishing first-class practices that promote solutions based on blockchain technology.
It provides members with education, training and certification, such as the GBA Blockchain Consulting Certification.
The GBA also produces relevant blockchain-related content, including blogs and various whitepapers.
“It is hard to find the right words to describe how I feel about joining the Government Blockchain Association. To be honest, I am overwhelmed and very happy to become part of such an authoritative and influential organization within the blockchain industry. I look forward to taking part in Working Groups, Communities of Interest, collaborating with other professionals and gaining valuable knowledge. Access to a wide spectrum of GBA blockchain specialists and certified training will definitely enhance my expertise and allow me to apply my freshly gained insights for the improvement of Platinum Software Development. Aside from that, I'm certain that I’ll be able to expand my network by connecting with other GBA members in a social media style environment that’s completely dedicated to blockchain. These people are potential future partners who could help us build the future decentralized finance market through joint efforts,” states Anton Dziatkovskii, co-founder of Platinum Software Development Company.
About Government Blockchain Association
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is the world's largest professional international non-profit association dedicated to the adoption of blockchain technology. The organization's mission is to unite enthusiastic people from different countries and help them solve pressing issues relating to the use of blockchain for the purpose of improving all citizens’ quality of life on a global level.
The GBA has branches in 120 cities, states and countries around the world and more than 50 professional Working Groups that serve as catalysts to the creative, profitable and positive leveraging of blockchain solutions.
Thanks to the extensive team of experts that work in the Government Blockchain Association, many organizations are able to attain applicable knowledge that enables them to enhance their position in the marketplace.
About Platinum Software Development
Platinum Software Development is a team of professionals with valuable experience in supporting a number of projects in the field of data processing. They help projects to communicate their visions for the DeFi space and move towards achieving them.
Platinum’s highly-motivated and experienced IT and blockchain specialists help their customers build top-tier dApps based on Avalanche, Solana, NEAR and Octopus, meeting even the most sophisticated of requirements.
Platinum can also offer enterprise IT solutions and services that enhance business processes and leverage innovative technology, from consultancy services and strategy formulation, to shaping roadmaps and continuously improving large transformational projects across diverse industries.
Customers’ funds are secured at all times by asset-backed portfolios of over-collateralized loans. All collateral is protected by a custodial insurance policy worth $100 million.
Anton Dziatkovskii
Platinum Software Engineering
email us here