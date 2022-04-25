Global Foundries Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Foundries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Foundries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the foundries market size is expected to grow from $156.72 billion in 2021 to $168.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The foundry market is expected to grow to $216.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The foundries market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2080&type=smp

The foundries market consists of sales of moulded castings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce castings by pouring molten metal into moulds.

Global Foundries Market Trends

Automated manufacturing systems are gaining popularity as they enhance manufacturing productivity and reduce operating costs. Automation systems refer to a machine, tool or technology such as robotic and AI technology that helps to reduce human intervention and improve safety in the metal manufacturing processes such as processing, assembling, material handling. This allows metal manufacturing companies to increase efficiency and production, improve safety on the manufacturing floor, enhance product quality, perform complex and varied tasks, enhance process stability, provide flexibility to produce products and eliminate routine manual tasks.

Global Foundries Market Segments

The global foundry market is segmented:

By Type: Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries

By Foundry Type: Pure Play Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturers

By Application: Automobile, Pipes and Fittings, Agricultural Machinery, Electrical Equipment, Machine Tools, Others

Subsegments Covered: Iron Foundries, Steel Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Die-Casting Foundries, Aluminum Foundries (except Die-Casting), Other Nonferrous Metal Foundries (except Die-Casting)

By Geography: The global metal foundries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report

Foundries Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides foundries global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global foundries market, foundries global market share, foundries global market segments and geographies, foundries global market trends, foundries market players, foundries global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The foundries market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Foundries Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ryobi Limited, Aludyne Inc, Kobe Steel Ltd, Georg Fischer AG, Grupo Industrial Saltillo S.A.B. de C.V, Neenah Enterprises Inc, Vesuvius plc, Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical Co. Ltd., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

