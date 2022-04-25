Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the alumina and aluminum production and processing market size is expected to grow from $688.45 billion in 2021 to $788.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The alumina and aluminium production and processing market is expected to grow to $1,107.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Aluminium manufacturers are producing customized aluminium alloys for automobile manufacturers to produce lightweight vehicles.

The alumina and aluminium production and processing market consist of sales of alumina and aluminium by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in alumina extraction primarily from bauxite ore, producing aluminium from alumina, recovering aluminium from scrap or dross, refining aluminium by any process, alloying purchased aluminium and rolling, drawing, casting, extruding and alloying aluminium and aluminium-based alloy into primary forms such as bar, foil, pipe, plate, rod, sheet, tube, wire.

Global Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Market Trends

Aluminium manufacturers are producing customized aluminium alloys for automobile manufacturers to produce lightweight vehicles. The use of aluminium alloys in vehicles reduces carbon emissions Increases fuel economy and improves overall stability as aluminium alloys considerably reduce vehicle body weight. This is primarily driven by stringent emission regulations and growing pressure to improve the economy by many national and state governments.

The global alumina and aluminum production and processing market is segmented:

By Type: Aluminum Product Manufacturing from Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelting and Alloying of Aluminum, Alumina Refining and Primary Aluminum Production

By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Others

Subsegments Covered: Sheet, Plate, Foil, Welded Tube, Aluminum Smelting, Aluminum Alloying, Alumina Refining, Aluminum Production

By Geography: The global alumina and aluminum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alumina and aluminum production and processing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global alumina and aluminum production and processing market, alumina and aluminum production and processing market share, alumina and aluminum production and processing market segments and geographies, alumina and aluminum production and processing market trends, alumina and aluminum production and processing market players, alumina and aluminum production and processing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global alumina and aluminum production and processing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Rio Tinto, Weiqiao/ Hongqiao Group, United Co RUSAL PLC, Alcoa, and Norsk Hydro.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

