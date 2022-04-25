New exemption conditions for entry authorisation of non-residents in Macao

MACAU, April 25 - A new Executive Order has reviewed existing orders covering entry measures applicable to people that are not residents of Macao, with some orders either combined, adjusted, or cancelled. The new Executive Order is aimed at preventing the spreading of COVID-19 in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

According to Executive Order No. 64/2022, published today in the Macao SAR Gazette, existing entry measures remain unchanged for foreigners (i.e., people neither Macao ID holders nor residents of mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR or Taiwan region). However, the order increases the types of situations under which a non-Macao resident can be exempted from compliance with existing entry measures, and authorised to enter the Macao SAR.

Residents of either mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR or Taiwan region, who have not travelled to any place outside China in the 14 days prior to their intended arrival to Macao, will be granted entry to Macao, provided that such people fulfil all relevant requirements set by the local health authorities.

According to Executive Order No. 64/2022, the Macao health authorities have the power to exempt people from compliance with entry measures. That would apply in matters serving Macao’s public interest, particularly those relating either to disease prevention and control, or emergency rescue. Such exemption could be granted also with a view to ensuring proper operation of public services in the community and of meeting the basic day-to-day needs of the Macao public.

In addition, the health authorities can allow certain people to apply for exemption from compliance with entry measures: the new Executive Order states the health authorities can exercise such exemption power. Exemption authorisations should take into consideration the needs of Macao residents or local entities, while also taking into account the epidemic risk level of relevant countries or regions.

Measures outlined in Executive Order No. 64/2022 will become effective on Tuesday (26 April). The new Executive Order cancels Executive Orders No. 72/2020, No. 73/2020, No. 241/2020, No. 130/2021 and No. 131/2021.