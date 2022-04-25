Completion of works to ground level at Macau New Neighbourhood expected by mid-year

MACAU, April 25 - 【如火如荼】澳門新街坊工程料年中完成「正負零」節點 | Completion of works to ground level at MNN expected by mid-year

Pile foundation works for the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin have been completed at the end of last year. At present, basement works are being carried out and it is expected that works to the ground level (works for all basement structures) would be completed by the middle of this year. In addition, construction works for the project’s kindergarten and primary school buildings began in March, together with the health station, seniors’ service centre, as well as the family service centre. It is expected that the construction of the residential towers and auxiliary facilities would be completed and inspected by mid-2023.

The MNN livelihood project, which went into full swing in 2021, will have about 4,000 residential units available for sale and over 200 housing units for talented professionals. The neighbourhood will have amenities and facilities such as a kindergarten (12 classes) and a primary school (18 classes), a health station, a seniors’ service centre, family service centre and an underground car park, with the provision of Macau standard public services. It will also have over 5,000 square metres of commercial space to attract businesses there.

The project is progressing according to plan. A total of 3,103 bored piles have been installed on the site last year, with nearly 20 tower cranes currently at work. The construction of the basement, main buildings, residential units fitting-out, roads, and greening facilities will take place this year, with the main structures expected to reach the topping-out stage before the end of this year.

The project covers about 190,000 square metres of land area with a floor area of about 620,000 square metres. It will have 27 residential towers that are connected by wind and rain corridors to facilitate pedestrian access. Southern European features would be incorporated into some of the designs in the open communal spaces, street lamps and railings in the neighbourhood to create an ideal living and working environment similar to Macau. Upon completion, the neighbourhood’s public services such as education, social and medical services would be docked with their Macau counterparts. With the creation of a quality living community, MNN will facilitate Macau residents to live, study, work or start businesses in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).