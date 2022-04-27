Drees & Sommer Asia Pacific strengthens local offering through strategic partnership with CRES Project Management

Stephan Degenhart & SK Kuan

Expanding the international consultancy team and growing presence in Asia Pacific while capitalising on 25 years of local experience

The growth and expansion of our APAC offering through strategic cooperation is a result of the demand from our clients in the region; expecting German quality and guaranteed project delivery globally” — Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer

SINGAPORE, ASIA PACIFIC, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International construction and real estate consultancy, Drees & Sommer has partnered with CRES Project Management, a Singapore headquartered project management company. The strategic collaboration led by industry veterans, Stephan Degenhart and SK Kuan aims to strengthen the two companies' consultancy offerings in the region and ensure optimal project delivery for their existing and future clients.

Kuan brings over 30 years of local and international experience. He has provided strategic consultancy advice for some of the region's most significant and renowned clients, including Verizon, L’Oréal, Dyson, Unilever, Amazon and many others.

"The expertise Kuan brings from his work throughout Asia Pacific will be an invaluable addition to our offering. His unapparelled knowledge of the local market and his industry experience within project and construction management will accelerate our growth and strategic development plans for the region”, Stephan Degenhart, Associate Partner and Managing Director, Drees & Sommer Asia Pacific said.

Clients will benefit from a wealth of experience as the team of international experts, including project managers, designers, and specialist engineers, will provide a full spectrum of consultancy services such as strategic project planning, program and project management and consultancy, facility management, lean construction management and sustainability consulting.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kuan said: "Drees & Sommer brings over five decades of experience and is a market leader in Europe with best practices in consulting, planning and project management. Our expert teams and partners based in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and numerous other locations in Asia Pacific will combine these best practices with local expertise and market knowledge for optimal project delivery."

Drees & Sommer provides innovative solutions to the region's real estate sectors. Globally, the company has developed an impressive track record since it was established over 50 years ago and has delivered an extensive portfolio of world-class developments around the world, including in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, China, as well in the UAE, the UK, Germany, and Switzerland, amongst others.

