Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,943 in the last 365 days.

EdenLoop Unveils 'Garden of Eden' Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdenLoop, the open-designed NFT Marketplace (CEO Justin Hur) has officially announced its newly updated homepage and Metaverse 'Garden of Eden' on April 11, 2022.

EdenLoop has currently refurnished its NFT marketplace, and plans to update BlockLoop System in Q2, E-staking in Q3, NFT Farming and PFP WebGL Generative Art in Q4 2022. In 2023, VisualLoop System, DAO Community, Web Visual Network, and EdenLoop's Metaverse 'Garden of Eden' beta test will be updated.

As users can see the rapid growth in Metaverse, it is now the best time to start with economical substitutional reality that connects the ecosystem of the real and virtual world.

Users stake ETH or KLAY and get ELT as reward, or stake ELT to earn rewards in EELT (utility token). Points are awarded depending on the volume of stake, and points will level up user in the Tier System. An additional PFP Project NFT will be rewarded based on Tier level.

All NFTs purchased on EdenLoop Marketplace and PFP NFTs claimed trough staking in E-Staking are important pieces to complete the "E-NFT Farming" collection. The NFT collection will be completed by a combination of various NFTs. Depending on the period of staking and the type of collection, each collection will earn user ELT consistently in percentage.

As an additional reward for completing the "E-NFT Farming" collection, rare NFTs will also be rewarded that are tradable between users. Rare NFTs can be converted into EDEN NFT DATA (E.N.D.) and exchanged for goods or EELT in the Garden of Eden.

Users can scan their faces using VisualBox and create an avatar in the Metaverse of Eden 'Garden of Eden'. Data which is NFT-lized will also be implemented as 3D NFT and feasible to interact with the avatars in Metaverse. "What users are aiming for is not just a game Metaverse. Garden of Eden aims for economic substitution reality between the real and virtual world boundaries. This is a state where real and virtual economic are technically indistinguishable. What users own in real life will be valuable eternally in the Garden of Eden.

Media Contact

Brand: EdenLoop

Contact: James

E-Mail: contact@edenloop.io

Website: https://edenloop.io

Telegram: https://t.me/EdenLoopOfficial_Global

SOURCE: EdenLoop


You just read:

EdenLoop Unveils 'Garden of Eden' Metaverse

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.