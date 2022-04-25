EdenLoop Unveils 'Garden of Eden' Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdenLoop, the open-designed NFT Marketplace (CEO Justin Hur) has officially announced its newly updated homepage and Metaverse 'Garden of Eden' on April 11, 2022.



EdenLoop has currently refurnished its NFT marketplace, and plans to update BlockLoop System in Q2, E-staking in Q3, NFT Farming and PFP WebGL Generative Art in Q4 2022. In 2023, VisualLoop System, DAO Community, Web Visual Network, and EdenLoop's Metaverse 'Garden of Eden' beta test will be updated.

As users can see the rapid growth in Metaverse, it is now the best time to start with economical substitutional reality that connects the ecosystem of the real and virtual world.

Users stake ETH or KLAY and get ELT as reward, or stake ELT to earn rewards in EELT (utility token). Points are awarded depending on the volume of stake, and points will level up user in the Tier System. An additional PFP Project NFT will be rewarded based on Tier level.

All NFTs purchased on EdenLoop Marketplace and PFP NFTs claimed trough staking in E-Staking are important pieces to complete the "E-NFT Farming" collection. The NFT collection will be completed by a combination of various NFTs. Depending on the period of staking and the type of collection, each collection will earn user ELT consistently in percentage.

As an additional reward for completing the "E-NFT Farming" collection, rare NFTs will also be rewarded that are tradable between users. Rare NFTs can be converted into EDEN NFT DATA (E.N.D.) and exchanged for goods or EELT in the Garden of Eden.

Users can scan their faces using VisualBox and create an avatar in the Metaverse of Eden 'Garden of Eden'. Data which is NFT-lized will also be implemented as 3D NFT and feasible to interact with the avatars in Metaverse. "What users are aiming for is not just a game Metaverse. Garden of Eden aims for economic substitution reality between the real and virtual world boundaries. This is a state where real and virtual economic are technically indistinguishable. What users own in real life will be valuable eternally in the Garden of Eden.

