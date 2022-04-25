Drone Camera Market Size to Reach US$ 25.39 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 32% During 2022-2027

Drone Camera Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Drone Camera Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“,The global drone camera market size reached a value of US$ 5.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 32% during 2022-2027.

A drone camerarefers to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with an in-built camerathat is generally used for videography or photography. It is mainly equipped with global positioning system (GPS) tracking systems and sensors that aid in minimizing the need to physically observe the drone and its position in the sky. Along with this, it is widely adopted in the film industry as a preferred alternative toexpensive cranes for capturing aerial shots. Due to the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels, it is gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

Drone Camera Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing product demand from the defense sector. This is supported by the rising defense budgets of several countries to upgrade the existing infrastructure. Coupled with the utilization of drone cameras for surveillance and monitoring purposes since it assists military groups in performing quick perimeter patrols in a cost-efficient manner, this is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating popularity of drone cameras in the media and entertainment industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Along with this, numerous leading manufacturers are heavily investing in product innovations, such as the incorporation of dual camera systems and the launching of lightweight product variants, whichis positively influencing the market. Furthermore, continual technological advancements and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and shortwave infrared (SWIR) systems with drone cameras are gaining prominence across the globe. Other factors, including the rising adoption of camera drones in the travel and tourism industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also creating a favorable market outlook.

Drone Camera Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AiDrones GmbH, Canon Inc., Gopro Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd., Kespry Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Parrot SA, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Shenzhen Dajiang Lingmou Technology Co.Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited), Skydio Inc., Sony Group Corporation and Yuneec International.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, resolution, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

SD camera

HD camera

Breakup by Resolution:

12 MP

12 to 20 MP

20 to 32 MP

32 MP and above

Breakup by Application:

Photography and Videography

Thermal Imaging

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Military

Homeland Security

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

