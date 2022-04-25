Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities With Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for an anti-reflective lens in eyewear is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The current trends of the Anti-Reflective Coatings market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Anti-Reflective Coatings market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Anti-Reflective Coatings industry.

The anti-reflective coatings market is projected to be worth USD 6,875.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in eyewear, electronic, solar panels, and automotive. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

Segmental Analysis

The global Anti-Reflective Coatings market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Anti-Reflective Coatings sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH, among others.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

Acrylic resins are a better optical display screen filter, providing better image clarity, 97.0% light transmission, superior glare reduction, and scratch-resistant coating, with lightweight characteristics.

Sputtering is a cleaner deposition process, allowing enhanced film densification and reduction of substrate residual stresses as deposition takes place at a low to mid-temperature range. Further, the rate of deposition and stress is controlled by the application of power and pressure.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam

Sputtering

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear

Electronic

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Anti-Reflective Coatings market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

