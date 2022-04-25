At 4.3% CAGR, Global Demand of Cast Elastomers Market Size & Share Expected to Hit USD 1,842.2 Million by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for cast elastomers from the automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Cast Elastomers Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cast Elastomers industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cast Elastomers market along with crucial statistical data about the Cast Elastomers market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The cast elastomers market is projected to be valued at USD 1,842.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cast elastomers are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. Cast elastomers are deployed in some of the most demanding industries, such as the automotive industry. Cast elastomers (for example, polyurethanes) have considerable load-bearing capacity, abrasion resistance, impact strength, elasticity, and exceptional resistance to lubricants such as oil and grease. In the automobile production, cast elastomers are frequently used in those parts and components that need to resist the effects of stretching, sliding, torsional forces, wear and tear, load-bearing, compression, and aging. Components produced from cast elastomers include motor and transmission mounts, damper springs, suspension pads, drive belts, filters, dunnage, tires, wheels fill, sprockets, and gears.

Key companies profiled in the Cast Elastomers report include: Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, and Chemline Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about the signing of a partnership contract with Lintech International LLC for distribution of DALTOCAST, a polyurethane-based hot cast elastomer system

Hot cast elastomers are widely employed in several end-user industries, especially the mining industry, as pipe linings, separating screens, idler rolls, conveyor scrapers, and several components and parts in the flotation process. In other end-user industries, hot cast elastomers are used in the manufacture of wheels, rollers, and tires.

The cast urethane process is employed to produce customized molded products that comply with accurate component specifications in various industries that require high-quality tailor-made molded elastomer products such as agriculture, automotive, and oil & gas. Besides, these products possess high wear and tear resistance than metal products that develop cracks and corrode during industrial usage.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Cast Elastomers market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Cast Elastomers market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Regional Overview:

The global Cast Elastomers market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cast Elastomers market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cast elastomers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Cast Elastomers

Hot Cast Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Cast Elastomers market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Cast Elastomers industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Cast Elastomers market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

