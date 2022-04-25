GCC Aluminium Powder Market 2021: Industry Share, Size, Analysis, Outlook and Forecast 2026

GCC Aluminium Powder Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Aluminium Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The GCC aluminium powder market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Aluminium powder refers to a fine granular substance manufactured by exposing molten aluminium ingots to a compressed gas jet. It is widely available in four varieties, namely atomized, flake, paste, and pigment powder. Aluminium powder is odorless, lightweight, highly flammable, and is capable of undergoing vigorous exothermic reactions when oxidized. It also provides resistance to corrosion, reflection to visible and infrared ultraviolet (UV) rays, higher density than thermoplastics, etc. As a result, aluminium powder finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of explosives, fireworks, paints, glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

GCC Aluminium Powder Market Trends:

The increasing product utilization across diverse industry verticals is primarily driving the GCC aluminium powder market. Moreover, the escalating demand in the petroleum and mining sectors based on the powder’s numerous applications in commercial mining explosions is further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, aluminium powder is used in the formulation of silver metallic paints and automotive sealants across various industries, including automotive, painting, cosmetics, etc., which is catalyzing the regional market. Additionally, the expanding product use in the construction industry for manufacturing lightweight concrete is expected to fuel the GCC aluminium powder market over the forecasted period.

GCC Aluminium Powder Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, technology, end-use, raw material.

Breakup by Technology:

Air Atomization

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Automotive

Chemical

Construction

Explosives

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Aluminium Ingots

Aluminium Scrap

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

