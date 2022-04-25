Cognitive Radio Market Size Projected to Reach USD 19.16 Billion at a CAGR of 16.4%, in 2028

Reports And Data

Cognitive Radio Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.4%, Market Trends – Increasing industrialization in developing countries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing penetration of 5G network is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

The global cognitive radio market size is expected to reach USD 19.16 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as growing implementation of various advanced technologies such as GPS, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, and increasing demand for smart consumer electronics across the globe are expected to drive market revenue growth. Cognitive radio is a smart radio and network technology that identifies available channels in a specific wireless spectrum. Application of cognitive radio technology helps to overcome scarcity of radio spectrum, and enhance satellite communications.

Cognitive radio technology is widely applied in various end-use sectors such as government and defense, transportation, energy and utilities, telecommunication, healthcare, and others. Rising demand for uninterrupted wireless communication in government sector is one of key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as increasing demand for cognitive radios from the government & defense and telecommunication sectors, and rising adoption of advanced technologies are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth.

Asia Pacific market accounted for a 23.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization, and constant development in the global telecommunication sector.

Europe market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Increasing adoption of 5G network is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth in the region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In May 2021, EXFO launched 5GPro spectrum analyzer. It is a modular and field-focused radio frequency (RF) testing solution that offers detailed visibility into 4G/LTE and 5G NR environments. It can also analyze FR1 (sub-6 GHz) and FR2 (mmWave) bands by using a single field-upgradeable solution.

• Software tools segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to growing requirement of software to integrate components with radio communication systems.

• Major players profiled in the global market report include BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Rhode & Schwarz, Spectrum Signal Processing, xG Technology, Nutaq, Ettus Research, Shared Spectrum Company, and DataSoft.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the cognitive radio market based on component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Software Tools

• Radio Control & Reconfiguration Tools

• Spectrum Analyzer

• Policy & Configuration Database Manager

• Hardware

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Spectrum Sensing

• Spectrum Analysis

• Spectrum Allocation

• Location Tracking

• Cognitive Routing

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Government and Defense

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed In the Report:

• What is the expected market size of the global Cognitive Radio market during the forecast period?

• What CAGR is the global market expected to register between 2021 and 2028?

• Which regional market is expected to register rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• Which key factors are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period?

• What are the key restraints that are expected to hamper global market growth?

• Which key players are operating the global Cognitive Radio market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis?

