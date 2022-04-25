UAE Camel Dairy Market Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

UAE Camel Dairy Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the UAE camel dairy market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Camel dairy involves the production and processing of camel milk for human consumption. The milk obtained is further utilized for preparing some of the widely consumed dairy products, such as yogurt, cheese, laban and desserts. It is a rich source of vitamins, zinc, iron, minerals and magnesium. Camel dairy products are considered to be a preferred alternative to conventional dairy counterparts by lactose-intolerant individuals across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to their easy and abundant availability across the country.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

UAE Camel Dairy Market Trends:

The market in the UAE is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits and therapeutic properties offered by the consumption of camel milk. The rising incidences of diabetes in the country are also providing a boost to the demand for camel dairy across the UAE since camel milk is known to have a positive effect on human insulin receptors. Moreover, numerous government initiatives that are undertaken to maximize the production of camel dairy products and promote their uptake are acting as major growth-inducing factors. For instance, the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products, a Dubai-based camel dairy producer, is provided with a value-added tax (VAT) exemption certificate by the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

UAE Camel Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel, packaging, emirates.

Breakup by Product Type:

Raw Camel Milk

Pasteurized Camel Milk

Flavoured Camel Milk

Camel Milk Cheese

Camel Milk Yoghurt

Camel Milk Ice Cream

Camel Milk Laban

Camel Milk Ghee

Camel Milk Infant Formula

Camel Milk Powder

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Cartons

Bottles

Cans

Jars

Others

Breakup by Emirates:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

