Jan Yordy of Waterloo Brain Connections to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the incredible change of the last two years, any tools we can use to help us cope with fear and anxiety in more positive ways are essential.

Jan Yordy is the founder of Waterloo Brain Connections, where she specializes in NeurOptimal®, a neurofeedback system designed to help your nervous system become more flexible and resilient.

“I am passionate about NeurOptimal®,” says Jan. “We process trauma emotions much better when we’re not stuck in reactive patterns of fight, flight or freeze.”

According to Jan, we have to train our brain like we train our muscles. NeurOptimal® is a non-invasive way of addressing our hidden beliefs that allows us to make changes without getting stuck in old patterns and reactions.

Traditional linear neurofeedback systems only work with the conscious mind, but the conscious mind is only a very small percentage of the whole activity of the brain. NeurOptimal® is unique in that it is the only neurofeedback system that works in a non-linear, dynamical way; it works with the whole brain, not just the conscious mind.

“About 90 percent of the brain activity is subconscious,” says Jan. “If we can work with that subconscious part of the brain, then we are going to make changes more effectively.”

Jan compares NeurOptimal® to holding up a mirror to our nervous system so it is informed about what it is doing.

“When you look in the mirror, you can see if your posture is slouched or you have something stuck in your teeth,” says Jan. “Like a mirror, NeurOptimal® feeds that information back to the brain about what it's doing in real time so your higher consciousness can choose to make changes.”

Jan was a therapist for over twenty-five years and has used NeurOptimal for over fourteen of those years. On January first of this year she launched Waterloo Brain Connections and decided to focus exclusively on NeurOptimal®..

“I've always been fascinated with the brain and energy,” recalls Jan. “For many years I was using NeurOptimal® with most of my therapy clients. I found that it just made such a huge difference in how people could process their traumas and begin to move forward in their life in a healthier way.”

Not only does Jan see clients in person at her location in Waterloo, but she also rents out neurofeedback systems, assists in the sale of systems and teaches NeurOptimal® certification classes for those who want a more in depth understanding of NeurOptimal® and how it works.

“My goal is to inform people about this unique neurofeedback system called NeurOptimal®,” says Jan. “Because of the changes I have made in my own life, I can reach out and help other people believe it's possible for them to optimize how their brain is working. It’s about raising consciousness and instilling hope which will make this world a better place for everyone to thrive.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jan Yordy in an interview about NeurOptimal® Neurofeedback with Jim Masters on April 27th at 1pm EDT and about her new children’s book, Be the Boss of Your Energy with Doug Llewelyn on June 15th at 1pm EDT

