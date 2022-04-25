Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/25/22 at 2322 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden, VT 

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: James Rivers

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT 

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/25/22 at approximately 2322 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the Town of Chittenden. Investigation revealed James threatened a household member with a deadly weapon. James was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released with court-ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 04/25/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/25/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED -   No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

