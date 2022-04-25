Rutland Barracks // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002148
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/25/22 at 2322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg. Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: James Rivers
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic violence victims
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/25/22 at approximately 2322 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic disturbance that occurred in the Town of Chittenden. Investigation revealed James threatened a household member with a deadly weapon. James was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was processed and released with court-ordered conditions and a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on 04/25/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.