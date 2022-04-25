Automotive Dyno Market Price, Industry Size, Top Companies Share, Research Report 2022-2027

Automotive Dyno Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Dyno Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global automotive dyno market reached a value of US$ 857 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 988 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2022-2027.

An automotive dyno or a dynamometer is a testing device used to measure the torque and rotational speed of an engine, motor, or other rotating prime movers simultaneously. The dynamometer is responsible for instantaneous power or torque calculations required to operate a driven machine. It is used throughout the manufacturing cycle, making it necessary equipment for all vehicle assembly lines. The automotive dyno includes mechanical parameters such as force, power, speed, rotational speed (RPM), and torque of the vehicle. It is generally used in the automotive industry for recording emission, fuel consumption, rotational speed, acceleration of rollers, and resistance from electromagnetic brakes. It also finds applications in computing Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT), Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP), and Air to Fuel Ratio (AFR).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Dyno Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automobile restoration and refurbishment. Besides this, the significant growth of the automotive industry owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization is also fueling the market growth. This increases the automotive production rate and the need to undergo compliance tests to meet industry standards and ratings. Moreover, the automotive dynos are increasingly gaining traction across aerospace, aviation and marine industries to ensure maximum efficiency of vessel engines. Furthermore, technological innovations such as the introduction of engine torque pulsation simulation (ETPS) dynamometer and accessibility of automation processes, such as engine mounting test bed and crank angle position recognition, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Automotive Dyno Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the top key players operating in the industry include:

1. AVL

2. HORIBA

3. Meidensha

4. Power Test

5. SAKOR Technologies

6. Taylor Dynamometer

7. Meidensha

8. Rototest

9. MTS

10. NTS

11. SuperFlow

12. Schenck

13. SGS

14. Sierra Instruments

15. Mustang Advanced Engineering

16. KAHN

17. Froude Hofmann

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Chassis Dyno

2. Engine Dyno

3. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Automotive OEM

2. Automotive Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America (United States, Canada)

2. Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

5. Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

1. Market Performance (2016-2021)

2. Market Outlook (2022-2027)

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

