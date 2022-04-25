H1N1 Vaccines Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

H1N1 Vaccines Market Report

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4 % during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "H1N1 Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021. H1N1 refers to a subtype of the Influenza A virus that causes an infectious disease characterized by a persistent cough, high fever, red and watery eyes, body ache, headache, etc. It is known to have a detrimental effect on various existing chronic ailments, including pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchitis, etc. H1N1 vaccines are a preventive measure taken through intradermal and intranasal procedures to offer active immunization against the virus.

The rising incidences of H1N1 infection and the declining immunity of the general population against the virus are primarily driving the H1N1 vaccines market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population across the globe is also bolstering the market growth since, with age, the risk of developing respiratory tract diseases and immunodeficiency disorders rises, making individuals more susceptible to the H1N1 virus. Additionally, the elevating levels of R&D activities in the field of immunology and vaccine technologies are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, numerous developed countries, such as Australia and the United States, are adding H1N1 vaccines under their National Immunization Program (NIP), which is further propelling the product demand. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, coupled with the increasing awareness towards preventive methods, are expected to fuel the H1N1 vaccines market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4 % during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Vaccine Type

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intradermal

Breakup by Market Type:

Public

Private

Analysis of Key Brands:

Agripal

Fiuarix

Influgen

Influvac

Nasovac

Vaxigrip

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

