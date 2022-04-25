Directed Energy Weapons Market to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 19.63% During 2022 to 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global directed energy weapons market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Directed energy is a type of technology that produces a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy, which includes radio waves, microwaves, and lasers. The technology is largely used in weapons to disable, destroy, or damage adversary facilities, equipment, and personnel. The common product variants include high-power radiofrequency or microwave devices, high-energy laser weapons, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons. The weapons offer high-speed transmission of lethal force, stealth-like performance with noise-free and invisible beams, and minimal effects of atmospheric or gravity drag. As a result, they are installed extensively in military ships, aircraft, land vehicles, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

Market Trends and Drivers:

The directed energy weapons market is primarily driven by the rising investments in the defense and military sectors for the modernization of the existing infrastructures. The increasing cases of geographical conflicts have facilitated the demand for advanced military devices, such as directed energy weapons, which is further driving the market growth. The introduction of high-energy laser (HEL) power to intercept cruise missiles and the emergence of various military-based UAVs and drones are other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Directed Energy Weapons Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global directed energy weapons market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BAE Systems Plc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• L3harris Technologies Inc.

• Applied Companies

• Textron Inc.

• Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

• Qinetiq Group PLC

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• The Boeing Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global directed energy weapons market on the basis of type, application, technology, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Lethal

• Non-Lethal

Breakup by Application:

• Homeland Security

• Defense

Breakup by Technology:

• High Energy Laser

• Chemical Laser

• Fiber Laser

• Free Electron Laser

• Solid -State Laser

• High Power Microwave

• Particle Beam

Breakup by End Use:

• Ship Based

• Land Vehicles

• Airborne

• Gun Shot

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

