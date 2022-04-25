Wireline Services Market Analysis Report 2022-2027, Top Companies Share, Growth Overview, and Forecast

Wireline Services Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wireline Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global wireline services market reached a value of US$ 10.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027.

Wireline services are a set of electrical cabeling technology that is extensively deployed in the oil and gas exploration field for maintaining wellbores and lowering equipment into the well for pipe recovery and intervention processes. At present, the wireless services are commercially categorized in three varying types, such as logging, intervention, and completion.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Wireline Services Market Trends:

The expanding oil and gas sector represents one of the key factors driving the wireline services market toward growth. In line with this, an increasing number of offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, there has been discoveries of new oil and gas fields, which is facilitating the adoption of wireline services significantly, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as significant technological advancements, the widespread utilization of electric wireline services for well logging purposes, and expanding government budgets for the overall infrastructural improvement in the oil and gas sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Wireline Services Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Archer Limited

• Baker Hughes Company

• Expro Group

• Halliburton Company

• NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc

• NOV Inc

• OiLSERV

• Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

• Schlumberger Limited

• SGS SA

• Superior Energy Services Inc.

• Weatherford International plc.

Breakup by Wireline Type:

• Electric Line

• Slickline

Breakup by Service Type:

• Completion

• Intervention

• Logging

Breakup by Hole Type:

• Open Hole

• Cased Hole

Breakup by Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

