Smart Pills Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027

Smart Pills Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart pills market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Pills Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Smart pills refer to the ingestible medical devices that comprise of sensors, cameras, trackers, patches, etc. They are utilized to record various physiological metrics and processes in the body. Smart pills aid in providing improved and accurate therapy, diagnostics, monitoring, etc., while eliminating the need for invasive procedures. At present, several manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants with advanced batteries and onboard memory. Smart pills also assist in remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. Additionally, they offer wireless transmission of information in real-time and precise measurement of the effects of the medication.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pills-market/requestsample

The escalating prevalence of cancer and malignant gastrointestinal (GI) disorders is shifting the consumer preferences from conventional diagnostic techniques, such as endoscopy, which is primarily driving the smart pills market. In line with this, the increasing adoption of smart pills for providing multidimensional pictures of the body's internal parts non-invasively, over endoscopy devices which come with high risks of infection transmission and esophageal tearing, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding pediatric population, who are relatively more vulnerable to targeted diseases, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) to diagnose and treat chronic diseases is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the elevating utilization of smart pills in the defense sector to monitor the core body temperatures of soldiers in real-time is positively influencing the product demand. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the smart pills market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart pills market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4568&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

CapsoVision Inc.

Check-Cap Ltd.

General Electric Company

IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation).

Breakup by Target Area:

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

Breakup by Disease Indication:

Esophageal Diseases

Small Bowel Diseases

Colon Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-pills-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Trauma Care Centers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trauma-care-centers-market

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laboratory-proficiency-testing-market

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tapes-bandages-market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.