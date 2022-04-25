Tampon Market Size, Share, Industry Top Leaders, Growth Statistics, Analysis Report 2021-2026

Tampon Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tampon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tampon market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Tampons refer to feminine hygiene products introduced into a body cavity or canal to absorb flow during menstruation or uterine secretions. They are usually made with absorbent materials, including cotton or rayon, which are produced with an elemental chlorine-free bleaching process. Tampons are easier to use compared to their counterparts, such as sanitary napkins, and are available in a broad range of unique sizes, shapes, absorption capabilities, etc. They are also seamless, travel-friendly, and offer a protective leakage barrier.

Global Tampon Market Trends:

Rising awareness of personal hygiene among women, along with the expanding female workforce participation, is primarily driving the demand for disposable tampons. Besides this, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking different initiatives to promote menstrual hygiene, thereby catalyzing the global market for tampons. Moreover, the increasing participation of women in sports and other physical activities is further contributing to the growing product utilization for optimal function during their performance. Additionally, several leading manufacturers are making organic tampons free from synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, etc., on account of the rise in awareness regarding the harmful environmental impact of chemicals present in everyday products.

Furthermore, the rising availability of tampons with small cardboard or plastic sticks for hassle-free application, coupled with the launch of fragrance and fragrance-free product variants, will continue to propel the tampon market growth globally over the forecasted period.

Global Tampon Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

• Cora

• Corman S.p.A

• Cotton High Tech S.L

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Lil-Lets UK Ltd (Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd)

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• TZMO SA

• Unicharm Corporation

Breakup by Type:

• Radially Wound Pledget

• Rectangular/Square Pad

Breakup by Material:

• Cotton

• Rayon

• Blended

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacy and Retail Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

