Polyethylene Market to Worth USD 130.26 Billion by 2027 | PE Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyethylene market is expected to gain momentum from its increasing usage in a wide range of industries owing to various beneficial properties, such as high durability, easy customization, and resistance to moisture.

The report states that the PE market size was USD 107.43 billion in 2019 is projected to reach USD 130.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Drippers & Nozzles at Irrigation Fields to Propel Growth

Polyethylene is nowadays being used extensively in the manufacturing of toys, sports goods, and fashion apparels. This is occurring because the material enables easy molding of products, provides flexibility & durability, and is capable of resisting physical stresses. The agriculture industry is also exhibiting high demand for the material because of the increasing demand for nozzles, micro tubes, emitting pipes, and drippers at irrigation fields. These factors are set to boost the polyethylene market growth in the near future. However, the prices of raw materials are fluctuating constantly, which, in turn, would impact the cost structure of the final product negatively. This factor may obstruct growth.

COVID-19: Reduced Demand from Various Industries to Hamper Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is taking a toll on the growth of the market as the demand for PE is reducing from the consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and automotive industries. At the same time, the prices of crude oil are declining because of disruptions in supply chains. We are delivering in-depth reports to help you understand the current effects of the market. Our highly skilled analysts have used multiple research methodologies to provide authentic data.

Segment-

Packaging Segment to Dominate: Demand from Food & Beverages Industry to Aid Growth

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment procured 5.3% in terms of polyethylene market share in 2019. The packaging segment, on the other hand, is expected to generate the largest share throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the surging usage of polyethene in the manufacturing of numerous packaging solutions, especially in the food & beverages industry.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Usage in Automotive Industry to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific held USD 49.40 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to lead the market in the coming years fueled by the high demand for PE from India and China. The material is utilized in the infrastructure & construction and packaging industries in these countries. In Europe, the U.S. is set to contribute to growth majorly because of the rising usage of the material in the automotive, as well as healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Unique Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of a large number of companies that are currently aiming to overtake their rivals in terms of revenue by introducing state-of-the-art polythene products. Some of the others are collaborating to develop such products.

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Polyethylene Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Polyethylene Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) By End-User Packaging Automotive & Transportation Infrastructure & Construction Consumer Goods/ Lifestyle Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Agriculture Textile Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



