India Soap Market, Size | Share | Trends | Overview | Growth 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. the India soap market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Soaps represent the cleaning and emulsifying surfactants that are used for bathing, washing, and rinsing. They are manufactured using chemical salts, natural plant oils, fatty carboxylic acids, etc., and mixed with water to create suds for cleaning. Some of the commonly available soaps include handwashes, facewashes, bathing bars, surface cleaners, etc. They also find wide-ranging applications as thickeners, lubricants, and precursors in various industrial processes. As such, soaps are also extensively utilized in residential and commercial complexes, educational institutions, restaurants, hotels, etc.

The growing consumer consciousness towards personal hygiene is primarily driving the India soap market. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is inflating the demand for antiseptic and antibacterial products in hospitals and healthcare centers, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing adoption of soaps to prevent the transmission of germs, viruses, and other pathogens, on account of the rising prevalence of communicable infections, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, government bodies and private organizations across India are installing automatic liquid and foam-based soap dispensers to enhance the user convenience. This, in turn, is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of hand-crafted variants that are usually infused with essential oils, natural fragrances, aesthetically appealing coloring agents, etc., is anticipated to fuel the India soap market over the forecasted period.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Hindustan Unilever Limited

ITC Limited

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Karnataka Soaps

Detergents Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Others

Breakup by Product:

Bath Soap

Kitchen Soap

Medicated Soap

Laundry Soap

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

