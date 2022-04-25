Việt Nam’s 500 fastest-growing companies honoured

VIETNAM, April 25 -

The firms were honoured at the lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HÀ NỘI — The lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Việt Nam (FAST500) and the top 10 firms in real estate-construction - building material this year were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper during a ceremony held in Hà Nội last week.

Hưng Thịnh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tín Việt Finance JSC were honoured.

Other names in the top 10 include Thắng Lợi Real Estate JSC, Hoàng Mai Production Trade and Service Co Ltd, Pha Lê Plastics Manufacturing & Technology JSC, Sao Mai Group Corporation, Nam Hoa Trading & Production Corporation, Tân Việt Securities Joint Stock Company and KB Securities Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

On the occasion, the organising board launched a bilingual report on Việt Nam’s economic growth 2022 to capitalise on enterprises’ potential for sustainable development.

FAST500, launched in 2011, is based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue and business performance. Other criteria such as total asset, after-tax profit, and companies’ prestige on the media are also taken into account to identify their scale and stature in the industries they operate in. — VNS