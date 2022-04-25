Expert Food Safety Consulting Firm, Badgley Consulting Group, Partners with National SEO Agency
Todd Badgley, whose food safety consulting company offers a wide range of services, recently started an aggressive marketing campaign for promotion of his firm.KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Badgley, owner of “Badgley Consulting group,” has partnered with national SEO agency, One Click SEO, to increase nationwide digital marketing efforts targeted at food manufacturers and other companies in various parts of the food industry. Located in Kennewick, Washington, Todd provides services nationwide for a wide variety of companies in the food industry.
When Todd started Badgley Consulting Group, the initial service offerings focused on quality and food safety challenges. As clients requested other services, however, Todd expanded his company's offerings and now utilizes a vast network of seasoned food industry professionals.
His company's offerings now include GMP gap assessments, environmental monitoring, USDA labeling, HACCP plans, supply chain verification, regulatory compliance, and much more. (For a full list of services provided, visit their website at FoodSafetyConsulting.us.)
Todd Badgley founded Badgley Consulting after working in global food manufacturing and corporate quality and food safety for more than 20 years. Since 1998, Todd has served in 8 progressive leadership roles in 4 manufacturing facilities in corporate quality and food safety. He gained significant knowledge and experience in manufacturing, quality, and food safety during his career. Todd served as Global Director of Quality and Food Safety at two top food companies: ConAgra Brands and Lamb Weston Holdings.
This increased marketing efforts will help to increase the online visibility of the Badgley Consulting Group, not only in the areas surrounding their headquarters in Kennewick, Washington, but across the entire United States. This will be accomplished by leveraging search engine optimization best practices along with adding helpful and sought after content about food safety.
Todd Badgley has had a passion for food safety since growing up working for his family's orchard business in central Washington. Todd was quoted as saying, “The most rewarding part of my career has been and continues to be, helping people (and as a result, companies) learn and grow to overcome current and future challenges the food industry faces. The sense of accomplishment people realize that is earned while working together to develop and implement systems and solutions to deliver consistent safe and quality food products to customers and consumers is very gratifying to be a part of.”
The increased focus on advanced digital marketing is due to the fact that finding expert food consultants can be difficult, especially in the current economy. Many companies have trouble finding help with these services, which are vital to their operations. Todd has developed an in depth knowledge and understanding of the food industry and is highly sought out for advice.
One Click SEO is a national SEO company. Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, One Click SEO has helped companies of a variety of sizes in various industries from across the country become more competitive online.
Todd Badgley said that he is confident looking forward and excited to continue helping people and companies continue to learn and grow to overcome current and future challenges in the food industry.
To find out more about the Badgley Consulting Group, call 1-888-446-6240 or visit their website at FoodSafetyConsulting.us.
